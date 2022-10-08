Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.