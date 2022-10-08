Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $170.53 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Braintrust has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $170.53 million and $2.77 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 2.14276123 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,483,096.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

