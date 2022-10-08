Brian Arthur Hall Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($289,995.17).

Great Western Mining Stock Performance

Great Western Mining stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

