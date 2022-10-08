Brian Arthur Hall Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($289,995.17).
Great Western Mining Stock Performance
Great Western Mining stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £4.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13.
About Great Western Mining
