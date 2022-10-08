Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

