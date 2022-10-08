British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Trading Up 1.7%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.87. Approximately 2,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.