Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 147.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.