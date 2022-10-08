Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $12.79

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 in the last 90 days. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. EVgo has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.