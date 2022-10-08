Brokers Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PRIM stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

