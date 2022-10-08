Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

NYSE BC traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 574,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,960. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

