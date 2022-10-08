Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.
Brunswick Price Performance
NYSE BC traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 574,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,960. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
