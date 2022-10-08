Bryan, Garnier & Co Initiates Coverage on Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.01.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

