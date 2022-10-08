BTIG Research Boosts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $22.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
