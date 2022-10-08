BTIG Research Boosts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $22.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

