BTRIPS Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week (BTR)

BTRIPS (BTR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. BTRIPS has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of BTRIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTRIPS token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTRIPS has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BTRIPS Profile

BTRIPS launched on July 25th, 2021. BTRIPS’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,577,800 tokens. The official message board for BTRIPS is medium.com/@project.btrips. BTRIPS’s official website is www.btrips.io. BTRIPS’s official Twitter account is @btrips_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTRIPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTRIPS (BTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BTRIPS has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BTRIPS is 0.03201478 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $141,896.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btrips.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTRIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTRIPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTRIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

