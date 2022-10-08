Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.46. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 13,446 shares traded.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.35.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
