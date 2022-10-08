Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. Camtek has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.