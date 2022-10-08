Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.09

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.09 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 208108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $5,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

