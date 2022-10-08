CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

NYSE KMX opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

