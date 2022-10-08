Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of CCL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

