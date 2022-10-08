Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Trimmed by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. 9,001,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,464. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

