Castello Coin (CAST) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Castello Coin (CAST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Castello Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Castello Coin has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $99,370.00 worth of Castello Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castello Coin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castello Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Castello Coin Profile

Castello Coin was first traded on July 1st, 2021. Castello Coin’s total supply is 440,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,316,104 tokens. Castello Coin’s official Twitter account is @castellocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castello Coin is castellocoin.com. The Reddit community for Castello Coin is https://reddit.com/r/castello_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Castello Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Castello Coin (CAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castello Coin has a current supply of 440,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Castello Coin is 0.10119814 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $102,344.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://castellocoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castello Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castello Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castello Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castello Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castello Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.