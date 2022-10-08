Castweet (CTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $633.00

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,577.39 and approximately $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet was first traded on August 15th, 2019. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @castweet_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Castweet is https://reddit.com/r/castweet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet (CTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castweet has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 1,793,952.00000001 in circulation. The last known price of Castweet is 0.01485318 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $636.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.castweet.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

