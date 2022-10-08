CDbio (MCD) Reaches One Day Volume of $496,049.00

CDbio (MCD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $496,049.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CDbio token can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00009865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CDbio

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDbio (MCD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CDbio has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CDbio is 1.92330052 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $528,575.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cdbio.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.