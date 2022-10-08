CEEK VR Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $115.14 million and $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.27 or 1.00001352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.143378 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,371,443.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

