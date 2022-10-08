Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Insider Purchases £57,750 in Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) insider Tudor Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($69,780.09).

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 354.70 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £679.52 million and a PE ratio of -30.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 616.26. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 339.50 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,283.93 ($15.51).

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.85) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.