CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

