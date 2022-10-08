Chainbing (CBG) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00013772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $596,244.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing (CBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chainbing has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 33,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Chainbing is 2.73294382 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $647,266.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainbing.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

