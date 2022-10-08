Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 49.8%

Shares of Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) shot up 49.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 6,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 24,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Chemesis International Trading Up 49.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Chemesis International

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.