China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.66

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4072 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

