China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.30

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.30 and traded as high as $29.49. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 24,515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 79.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.