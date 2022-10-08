Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,708.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,829.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,625.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.00.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

