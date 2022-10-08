Christopher Gibson Sells 36,053 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,225. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

