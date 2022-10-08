Christopher Gibson Sells 36,053 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $417,493.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 4th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $349,469.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,225. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

