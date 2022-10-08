Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

