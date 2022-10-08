Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.61. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 128,902 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

