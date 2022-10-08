Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.84. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.