Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $96,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 69.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna by 5.5% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Cigna by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $288.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

