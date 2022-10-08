Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.