Citigroup Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $251.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.25.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.75 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 42,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.