Citigroup Cuts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $23.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22,098.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

