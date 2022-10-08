Citigroup Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $237.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $184.94 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,866,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 67,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

