Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 60,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,556. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

