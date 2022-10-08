Clarus Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

Intel stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 57,215,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

