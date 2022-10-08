Clarus Group Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $255.15. 4,868,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.