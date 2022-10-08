Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

CLNN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

