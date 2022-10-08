Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLNN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Clene Stock Down 3.9 %

Clene stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 27.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

