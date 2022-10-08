ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $498,120.36 and $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi was first traded on June 11th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 181,311,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,695,372 tokens. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/clintexcti and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @clintexcti and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ClinTex CTi has a current supply of 181,311,840 with 124,445,175.17229618 in circulation. The last known price of ClinTex CTi is 0.0068549 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $389,348.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clintex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars.

