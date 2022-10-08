CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $169.92. 1,950,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,789. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.33 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

