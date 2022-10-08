CoinScan One Day Volume Hits $10,087.00 (SCAN)

CoinScan (SCAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, CoinScan has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One CoinScan token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinScan has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $10,087.00 worth of CoinScan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinScan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CoinScan

CoinScan launched on March 3rd, 2022. CoinScan’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CoinScan’s official Twitter account is @coinscandefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinScan is https://reddit.com/r/coinscan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinScan is www.coinscan.com.

CoinScan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinScan (SCAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinScan has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinScan is 0.00453422 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,105.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinscan.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinScan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinScan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinScan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinScan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinScan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.