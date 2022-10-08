Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 2,888 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QCOM traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $120.91. 8,618,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

