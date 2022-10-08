Columbus Macro LLC Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.72. 422,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,634. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

