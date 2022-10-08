Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 5,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.20. 1,376,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,107. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

