Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 17,186,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,119,274. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

